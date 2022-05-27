East St. Louis Mayor addresses crime reduction, development projects in State of City Address

"We're rewriting our story. We're not going to be East St. Louis anymore. We're going to be 'East Safe Louis,' Mayor Eastern said of the drop in crime this year.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Mayor Robert Eastern, III, laid out progress and future plans for the City of East St. Louis during his State of the City Address Thursday night.

More than 200 people including city leaders, groups and residents packed out the auditorium at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's East St. Louis Higher Education Campus to see what is in store for the city filled with so much history, pride and hope for its future.

Crime Reduction

Eastern addressed strides in the city's crime reduction:

In 2019, there was a 2% reduction from 2018.

In 2020, homicides in East St. Louis dropped 2% while the police department had a 33% solve rate.

In 2021, non-fatal shootings saw a 10% decrease.

In the first five months of 2022, the homicide rate was cut by 50% and non-fatal shootings had dropped another 20%.

Eastern said as the city begins to attract more residents, the data was something to be proud of.

"We're rewriting our story. We're not going to be East St. Louis anymore. We're going to be 'East Safe Louis,' I'm very proud of that, you know," Eastern said.

"From four or five short years ago, we were one of the top 50 violent crimes in the city and now we're not even the top 50 so I think that's a testament to what we're doing here in the city of East Saint Louis," he said. .

The mayor talked about Code RED, an emergency notification system that enables residents to use their phones to receive alerts. Residents scanned a QR code to register.

Development projects

The city is also set to receive a boost with an $800 million development and master plan from Michigan real estate developer Howard Hughes, III.

Phase 1 will include between 25-50 homes and two new hotels.

Phase 2 is for the Central Business District to be shaped into future shops, downtown lofts, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

Phase 3 is the redevelopment of East St. Louis' interaction with the Riverfront.

The ultimate goal is to make East St. Louis a “Smart City.”

"That will have different features such as a solar form, several homes and a city-wide internet of things of other things to come, while creating green and renewable energy," Eastern said.

"East STL is the first predominately-African American urban community to experience this type of growth and it's something to look forward to. I'm so excited," he said.

The mayor said through a partnership with Landsdowne UP, a nonprofit whose mission is to transforming Landsdowne, East St. Louis "into a thriving neighborhood - one person, one property, at a time," the Landsdowne UP website says, there will be 20-30 market-rate homes sprouting up.

The city will work with banks to educate residents and prepare them for homeownership.

“East St. Louis residents are at the forefront,” Eastern said.

The mayor also revealed the Illinois State Police will relocate to East St. Louis with a $55 million facility. He only provided preliminary information.

Eastern then applauded the city’s Adopt-A-Street program, which has addressed trash and litter in the neighborhoods. The program launched in 2021.

A new solar panel facility through Ameren Illinois, called the East St. Louis Solar Energy Center is being constructed on a 17-acre site on State Street across from East St. Louis Senior High School. The space will be comprised of more than 5,700 solar panels that will harness energy from the sun and feed into the energy of the local grid. The project broke ground in March and will cost $10.2 million, according to an Ameren news release.

The release said the center is expected to be operational in late 2022 or early 2023.

The mayor said the city saw a sewer rate increase because they will soon sell the sewer system to Illinois American Water Company. Until that happens, the city leader proposed a lateral improvement program to help residents out with the slight increase and help mitigate backed-up water.

The Broadway Hotel, a $37.9 million project, has been fully funded and groundbreaking is set for this summer.

The mayor also addressed the city's infrastructure dollars, including the $38 million the city received in American Rescue Plan funds.

The ARPA funds are set for projects including a new trauma center, a senior home and capital projects, according to Eastern.

5 On Your Side has contacted the city for more details, including information on the Illinois State Police facility, The Broadway Hotel and the sewer rate increase and selling of sewer system to Illinois American Water Company. We have also requested a transcript of the State of the City Address.