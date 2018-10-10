ST. LOUIS — The local high school, in St. Louis or Metro East, that has sent the most graduates to Harvard, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) over the past few years might come as no surprise.

John Burroughs School, located in Ladue, is a private high school that serves grades seven to 12, and has sent more students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT from 2015 to 2017 than any other school in the state of Missouri, according to data from PolarisList.

Tuition at the private school is $28,480 for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the John Burroughs website. The school was ranked the best private high school in Missouri, based on composite ACT and SAT scores, matriculation rates and other measures, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of school and neighborhood information.

