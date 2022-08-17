El Maguey's popular Florissant restaurant closes unexpectedly

Owners announced the closing on Facebook due to "recent events beyond our control." Customers speculate it's because of the recent shooting in the parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food.

"The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said.

Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way.

"Last week, we ordered to-go, you know Taco Tuesday," Paul Harden said.

They were all surprised to find the parking lot empty, and a sign posted on the popular restaurant's door.

"I was coming here today to come eat with my kids to reward them, and it's closed until further notice, so it's kind of sad," Garner said.

"Well we thought we were going to get a meal and obviously we're not," Harden said.

The owners announced their decision to close the Florissant location on Facebook, due to "recent events beyond our control." Hundreds of people reacted to the post.

"A lot of people loved that Mexican restaurant and are sad that it's closing," Tahlia Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom works at the Top Shelf Bar and Grill down the hill.

She heard about the shooting that many people are speculating is the reason for the closing.

"I heard there was some shooting going up the street towards the building and I also heard there were break ins in the car lot, so I could understand why they would be closing. The crime around here is kind of getting thicker," Lindstrom said.

St. Louis County Police confirmed shots were fired outside of the restaurant on Friday night. Cars were damaged, but no one was hurt.

"This is a family atmosphere, and these days families don't have anywhere to go," Harden said.

El Maguey owners did not disclose details about why they closed, but whatever the reason, these customers hope they will change their mind.

"I wish that they would reconsider," Harden said.

"I just really hope that y'all would open back up soon, because I love it here," Garner said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the owners several times for an interview, but they did not respond.