EPA plans to test St. Charles water for contamination

Samples will be collected from the Elm Point Well Field starting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Water safety concerns are high in St. Charles after the city closed five of its seven wells last month.

The EPA has stepped in and will be doing more contamination testing this month. Samples will be collected from the Elm Point Well Field starting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The EPA has plans to collect testing samples from areas in nine trailers, two businesses and three lakes to find the root of any contamination.

St. Charles residents likely have questions about the condition of the city's water. The City of St. Charles is holding a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Foundry Arts Centre to give updates.

The St. Charles Clean Water Advocates group plans to gather immediately after the public meeting for residents.

Last month, the City of St. Charles shut down a fifth water well as concerns over contamination continued to mount. The city said drinking water for residents and businesses is safe.

The announcement said the most recent closure was of City Well No. 9, the city's largest water production well. The announcement said the city's water treatment plant is operating at about 25% due to the closures.

"The City of St. Charles reassures its residents and business owners that the drinking water being provided throughout the City remains safe for consumption," the announcement said.

The city said the closures have forced the city to purchase additional drinking water from the City of St. Louis, which is more expensive than processing its own water.

The city has blamed the contamination on Ameren Missouri and two other companies that have since gone out of business. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has been investigating the contamination, but the city said it is taking too long.