EPA to St. Charles: Shut down Well 4, 'refrain from interfering' with contamination response efforts

The city said the well recently tested positive for vinyl chloride after a barrier constructed by Ameren failed to contain contamination from its nearby substation.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requesting the shutdown of a St. Charles well is the latest focal point of ongoing contentions between the city and Ameren Missouri.

The EPA asked St. Charles earlier this week to shut down Well 4 at the Elm Point Wellfield and to "refrain from interfering" with response efforts as Ameren continues remediating contamination at the wellfield.

Six out of seven wells in the city's wellfield have tested positive for contamination since the issue was brought to light last year, and only one well is currently producing water for the city. The EPA ordered Ameren to clean up the contamination, and the logistics of that cleanup work have caused rising tensions between Ameren and the city for months.

The subject of most recent contention is Well 4. Since the well was reactivated on Aug. 7, it has never pumped water to the treatment plant. Instead, it has been pumping the water directly to the waste system. The EPA said the city's purpose for this was to sample the well over a period of 30 days to determine whether there would be a risk of transmitting contaminated water to the city's treatment plant if the well was put back into production.

The well's operation was later extended past the 30-day period to help with calculations as well as test the effectiveness of interim measures installed by Ameren. After low ammonia levels prompted a shutdown of the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant in August, the EPA launched an investigation into the cause, and on two occasions requested the city to turn off the well to assist with sampling of ammonia. The EPA said the city expressed an interest in continuing to leave the well running until mid-October.

But St. Charles announced Wednesday it had shut down Well 4 at the EPA's request due to it testing positive for vinyl chloride, which the city claimed was a result of a barrier constructed by Ameren failing to contain contamination coming from its nearby substation. According to the EPA, the levels present were not enough to cause public health concerns, but could be an indication of contamination being drawn from the substation to Well 4.

The letter from the EPA demanding the closure of the well showed that Ameren itself had reached out to the EPA stating its concern that the city's continued operation of Well 4 could spread contamination, a concern the EPA said it agreed with. That letter told the city to turn off Well 4 as soon as possible and to "refrain from interfering with the response action so as to allow work to proceed with EPA approval."

This comes after the city filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against Ameren last week, claiming it was "left with no choice" after the company failed to respond to the city's orders to halt the construction of an extraction well. Ameren in return argued that the well was only necessary due to "irresponsible" and "inappropriate" actions of the city regarding Well 4 to hamper contamination cleanup efforts at the Elm Point Wellfield, and Ameren claimed it sent several letters to St. Charles, saying that the city was acting irresponsibly in its operation of Well 4.

In Monday's letter, the EPA said that while it objected to Ameren building the well without its approval, and Ameren has since agreed not to do so, "the EPA also objects to potential interference by the city in a CERCLA (Superfund) response action. Once the EPA approves the work plan, Ameren must proceed with the EPA-approved CERCLA response action without interference."

Ameren said in response to the well's closure that the city's decision "to use this decades-old, obsolete well for the first time in approximately 20 years" was an attempt to undermine remediation activities.

"For weeks, Ameren Missouri had been warning that the city's unprecedented use of the well will reduce the effectiveness of treatment techniques underway on our property, particularly so because the city was using the well without benefit for the residents of St. Charles," Ameren said.