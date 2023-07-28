Eureka native to host first Pickleball reality show

"Pickleball Paddle Battle" will debut this fall.

EUREKA, Mo. — Clayton Echard, a Eureka native and former star of "The Bachelor," will host a new pickleball-themed reality competition show.

The 30-year-old signed on to host the show "Pickleball Paddle Battle," a product of Pickleball Kingdom Productions.

"As the host, Clayton will take viewers behind the scenes to explore each contestant's back story as well as drama and intense rivalries that will unfold during the competition," Ace Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of Pickleball Kingdom, said. "Viewers will be treated to Clayton's charisma and hosting skills while the show will deliver unprecedented access to the players that make the sport so special."

The new reality competition show will showcase the "excitement and spirit of pickleball in addition to awarding major prizes to contestants," according to a press release.

"Pickleball is not just having a moment – it's America's fastest-growing sport," said Echard. "As soon as I learned about the show's format, the competition, and the amazing prizes, I knew this had all the makings of a great reality show! It combines two of America's passions; pickleball and reality shows. I'm thrilled to be the host and can't wait to get started!"

The show is currently looking for contestants for the first season. The application is open through Aug. 16, 2023.

"Pickleball Paddle Battle" is set to debut this fall, according to a press release.

Echard, a Eureka High School grad, made his television debut as part of season 18 of The Bachelorette. He went on to become the star of season 26 of The Bachelor in 2021.