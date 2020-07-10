Extended unemployment benefits from federal government end in Missouri due to economic recovery

The week ending on Oct. 10 will be the final week Missourians will be able to receive payments from the Extended Benefits program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Labor's unemployment Extended Benefits program came to an end in Missouri due to unemployment rates dropping in the state, the state's labor department said.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Labor, the state's economic recovery resulted in the state no longer being eligible for the program.

The Extended Benefits program went into effect in Missouri on June 4 when the insured unemployment rate reached 5.39%. The program offered an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who used up all their regular unemployment benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The week ending on Oct. 10 will be the final week Missourians will be able to receive payments from the Extended Benefits program.

People who were receiving Extended Benefits payments may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. You can apply for PUA at UInteract.labor.mo.gov.

For more information about Missouri and federal unemployment programs, click here.

