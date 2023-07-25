Extreme heat plagues St. Louis' first responders, outdoor workers

Fire crews braced for the heat, even though it's a condition they're used to.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — This week, St. Louis will see staggering, scorching triple-digit temperatures.

As the numbers bump up, some employees will need to slow down.

Multiple outdoor workers were seen throughout St. Louis on Tuesday. Some took a reprieve in the shade, others downed waters.

Under the blanket of the blistering heat, Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) employees worked in south St. Louis.

"Our safety supervisors are meeting with our crews talking about best practices, troubled signs, all of our trucks are air-conditioned and equipped with water," said Sean Stone, spokesman for MSD Project Clear.

Despite the heat, workers weather the wave by taking breaks in the trailer.

"There is a lot of critical infrastructure that we have to maintain, people are relying on that service regardless of weather conditions, so we are doing it regardless of weather conditions," Stone said.

Fire crews braced for the heat, even though it's a condition they're used to.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson said, while they move a bit slower with more breathers, they still get the job done. St. Louis firefighters fought three fires on Monday.

"We had some electrical issues some of the circuits are overloaded as people try to stay cool, extra fans running. It puts a tax on these older homes," Jenkerson said.

He explained the problem these crews face is once they get out of the burning building, it's hard to cool off quickly in this heat.

"Fire and building, you're going to be in 600 to 700-degree temperatures quickly," Jenkerson said. "Once you get all the fire equipment and with the tank, you're looking at an additional 60 pounds, it's not the weight though. It's how fast you heat up and your body temperature goes up and that causes an issue."



"As soon as they come out of a fire, we strip them down and we give them water and cool them off with water stream. At times, they need to go back to the house, shower, cool down, and drink water before the next call."

Crews also have to prepare on their days off. Jenkerson explained drinking lots of water while off the clock has made a big difference.

"You have to manage your body to able to take on these conditions," he said.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, said:

"During periods of high heat, workers in the City's Public Works departments (i.e. Streets, Water, Parks/Forestry) have their work shifts start earlier so they can complete their workday before peak heat times. Department supervisors are tasked with ensuring their workers are taking regular breaks and staying hydrated."

Top St. Louis headlines