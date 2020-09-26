Family says St. Louis woman shot to death on front porch was pregnant

Rahmeisha Smith was shot in the head and killed last week. Her family says to add to their heartache, they learned she was pregnant after her death.



"We went in her house to search through her stuff she wrote down on a box it was going to be a surprise for the child's father she didn't tell the family she didn't tell anybody," said Rahmeisha's sister.



It's a surprise, Rahmeisha smith never got to share with her family. A gunman shot and killed her outside of her home last Thursday.



"She was shot in the shoulder back and four to the head.. Do y'all know what y'all did to us, do y'all know what y'all did," said Kita Dickson, another one of Smith's sisters.



Detectives found the 24-year-old unresponsive on her front porch. Relatives say her 2-year-old daughter was right beside her.



"I have to look at my niece that keeps saying where mommy, where mommy, how we goin explain this to a 2-year-old where mommy at." said Dickson.



They described smith as a loving mother who stayed to herself. They don't believe she was the intended target, and they want neighbors to say what they saw.



"It ain't no snitching when its my loved one… so I don't care like literally please.. its not another unsolved murder that's going to get pushed under the rug. like all these murders and nothing getting solved .. what y'all waiting on for them to keep going by and shooting innocent people," said Dickson.



Last week we spoke with Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed who introduced a bill that would offer cash rewards for information on murder cases.