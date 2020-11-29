Man killed in Franklin County crash

A man driving a pickup truck struck a man driving a sedan Saturday afternoon

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after a pickup truck struck his car head-on in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Missouri HH at Wildwood Lane.

A 27-year-old man driving a Ford F250 truck crossed the center lane and struck a man driving a Ford Fiesta, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Fiesta, identified as 30-year-old Daniel French of Pacific, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the F250 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.