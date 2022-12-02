1 dead in fatal car fire Friday morning in St. Louis

Police did not release any information on the cause of the car fire or about the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A person is dead after a car fire early Friday morning in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a person was found dead at about 12:10 a.m. in a vehicle that had been burned by a fire.

The car was found in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue, police said.

St. Louis police's bomb and arson unit is investigating the cause of the car fire and the person's death.

This is a developing story.