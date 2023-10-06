1 dead, 4 injured in downtown St. Louis crash Saturday

Police said all five victims were taken to local hospitals by EMS, where one person later died.

ST. LOUIS — A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in downtown St. Louis left four people in critical condition and one person dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Spruce Street. Five people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

The other four people injured in the crash were in critical condition with stable vital signs, police said.

The fatal crash is being investigated by Accident Reconstruction.

Police did not provide any additional information about the victims or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.