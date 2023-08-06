Bridgeton police chase of suspected stolen vehicle ends with crash, 2 officers among 6 injured

Two officers suffered minor injuries, and four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — What began with a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle resulted in a police chase, crash and several people injured Wednesday night in Bridgeton.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart on St.Charles Rock Road for a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

Two responding officers saw a car matching the description provided on St. Charles Rock Road near Fee Fee Road, police said. The officers stopped the car in the 3700 block of Fee Fee Road when it suddenly rammed two police vehicles. A Bridgeton officer fired a shot at the suspect in response but missed him.

The suspect then fled the scene, officers chasing behind, before crashing into two cars at the intersection of Whitehall Manor and North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police said the two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident and were released from a local hospital after being treated. Four people inside the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police had not yet identified, was taken into police custody, where he awaits charges.

