Crash Friday morning on I-64 at Kingshighway leaves driver dead

Illinois State Police said a pickup truck crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A crash on Interstate 64 in Washington Park, Illinois, left one driver dead early Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 3:35 a.m. Friday on the Kingshighway exit on eastbound I-64 in Washington Park. There, a pickup truck crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.

State police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man from Belleville, died due to injuries from the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was in the sleeper cab at the time of the crash and was not injured, police said.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.