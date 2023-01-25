3 injured after crash involving vehicles carjacked in St. Louis

A vehicle that was taken in a carjacking ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle at North 20th Street and Delmar Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A car taken in a recent carjacking was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the city's Downtown West neighborhood, police said.

St. Louis police Major Janice Bockstruck said a joint task force comprised of local and federal authorities was investigating a recent string of carjackings when they spotted a white Nissan Altima that had been carjacked. A police source said it was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue.

Officers in unmarked vehicles watched as three people inside the Nissan got out and into a car that was taken in another carjacking in December in south St. Louis, Bockstruck said.

The second car then traveled north on North 20th Street and ran a red light at the intersection with Delmar Boulevard.

An SUV traveling eastbound on Delmar Boulevard hit the driver's side of the stolen car, causing it to roll on its side and knock down a traffic signal at the northeast corner of North 20th Street.

The car was being "followed covertly," Bockstruck said, and its tires were deflated.

Surveillance video obtained by 5 On Your Side shows a man getting out of the driver's side of the car after it crashed. Several unmarked police cars then pull up, and officers get out and draw their guns. The man was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Bockstruck described the conditions of the three people inside the stolen car, believed to be two teenage boys in addition to the man, as "stable."

Police said it was unclear if any guns were inside the car. Bockstruck said that it would be towed to a lab for processing.

No police officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.