St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead

The woman's identity has not been released.
Credit: Stock.adobe.com

JENNINGS, Mo. — An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in north St. Louis County.

At 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road in Jennings.

Investigators said a Saturn Ion was traveling south on West Florissant Avenue when the driver made a left turn into oncoming traffic on Buzz Westfall Road. The Saturn was hit on the passenger side by a Ford transit van.

The driver of the Saturn, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released.

