1 killed in fatal crash Friday morning in Edwardsville

The victim's name and details surrounding the crash have not been released.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Madison County.

The crash happened on North Edwardsville Road and Illinois Route 143. Illinois State Police confirmed it responded to a call for the crash at 5:50 a.m. and that a person died. The crash is currently under investigation.

The victim's name and details surrounding the crash were not released. ISP said they were the only person in the car.

ISP said it would release further details on the crash once it has gathered more information.