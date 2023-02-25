1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday crash in south St. Louis

The crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. at Bates Street and Morganford Road in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in south city.

The crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. at Bates Street and Morganford Road in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were taken to a local hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Police have not released further information on either victim or the cause of the crash.