13-year-old boy arrested in fatal attempted carjacking of St. Louis mom

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Louis County on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is the latest arrest in connection with a suspected attempted carjacking in January that left a woman dead.

On Jan. 24, 38-year-old Kay Johnson was fatally shot while pulling her car into her garage in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson's 14-year-old daughter was in the car with her when she died.

At the time of Johnson's death, St. Louis police said they believed she was one of several victims in a string of recent attempted or confirmed carjackings.

On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that a 13-year-old boy had also been arrested in St. Louis County on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the case.

This comes after a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Jan. 28 in St. Louis County on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection to the shooting.

Both teens were being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

St. Louis police did not release the names of either of the teens.

On Jan. 25, a car that a police source said was wanted in connection Johnson's shooting crashed in St. Louis after a police pursuit. Three suspects, ages 16, 17 and 18, were taken into custody after the crash.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities