1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in north St. Louis

A person was ejected and has been pronounced dead

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least one other car Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash at around 8 a.m. at Riverview Drive and Hall Street, near the border of the Baden and North Riverfront neighborhoods.

Police said that according to preliminary information, one person was ejected and was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.

There was no further information on any further injuries or what may have caused the crash.

The department's Accident Reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.