69-year-old woman dies after crash in Warren County, Missouri

She was identified as 69-year-old Priscilla Luke from Union, Missouri.
Credit: habrda - stock.adobe.com

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died and another person was seriously injured as a result of a crash Tuesday afternoon in Warren County, Missouri. 

MSHP said in a crash report that a Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on Highway 47, north of Coventry Circle, when she crossed the median and struck a Ford Escape traveling the opposite direction head-on. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. She was identified as 69-year-old Priscilla Luke from Union, Missouri. 

The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital by Marthasville paramedics. 

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash.

