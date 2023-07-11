Gyroplane crashes into field in Washington County, Missouri

Two people were on board at the time of the crash. Authorities did not immediately give information on their conditions.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Missouri — A gyroplane with two people aboard crashed into a field Tuesday evening near Washington County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Magni M24 Orion gyroplane crashed southeast of the airport in Potosi at around 7 p.m.

Flight data showed that the plane took off from the airport about 15 minutes before it crashed.

Authorities did not provide information on the conditions of the people aboard the plane.

The gyroplane is registered to a Georgia man, according to FAA records.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.