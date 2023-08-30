1 dead in crash on entrance ramp in St. Charles County Wednesday evening

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers were at the scene of a crash that killed one person. The victim was not identified.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A person was killed in a crash in St. Charles County Wednesday evening. The scene of the crash was shut down as of 7 p.m.

The incident happened around 6:30 on an entrance ramp headed eastbound on Missouri Highway K to MO 364. The ramp was closed due to the crash and will remain shut down until an investigation is completed.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash that killed the sole occupant. As of Wednesday evening, the victim has not been identified.

Thompson said he did not anticipate the ramp to be closed much longer.