FBI surprises 'Very Asian Foundation', president, 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li with award

ST. LOUIS — America's top federal investigation agency surprised one of St. Louis’ very own, Michelle Li, president and co-founder of the “Very Asian Foundation,” during Monday’s morning news with an award.

Li is a news anchor on Today in St. Louis.

Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg honored Li with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. He appeared on Today In St. Louis to surprise Li Monday. Li believed the interview was about recruitment for the agency when they made the award announcement. A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice FBI St. Louis Division gave details of the award.

“Li turned a racist voicemail into nationwide pride from Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. During a live interview [on KSDK], Ms. Li said she and most Koreans eat dumpling soup for New Year's. A viewer criticized her of "being very Asian" and to "keep her Korean to herself." Instead of clapping back, Li took the high road which resulted in the launch of the "Very Asian Foundation."

Following the incident, Li received a more than $10,000 donation from Ellen DeGeneres herself to launch the foundation. The foundation also established "The May Book Project,” which makes finding AAPI books easier and readily available for readers in libraries.

According to the press release, Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division said:

“By being mature in response to hate, Michelle Li turned ignorance into a celebration of diversity. Ms. Li’s effort proved critical for some young people. During a panel discussion with AAPI students nationwide, some revealed they or their peers created suicide plans because they felt unseen and afraid of being attacked and blamed for COVID-19.”

In addition, Li will be presented the award by FBI Director Christopher Wray on May 5 during a national ceremony at the FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

The DLCA was initially founded to honor people and/or organizations that demonstrate “outstanding service to the local community” and provide “contributions to the advancement of justice,” according to the release.

Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg appeared @ksdknews under the guise of being interviewed about diversity recruitment for the #FBI. When co-anchor Michelle Li started the live interview, SAC Greenberg surprised her with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). pic.twitter.com/IgKmnxiK9f — FBI St. Louis (@FBIStLouis) April 3, 2023

