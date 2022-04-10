Federal mask mandate on public transportation to end April 18

The Transportation Security Administration's mask mandate extension will end April 18

ST. LOUIS — State and local mask mandates become a thing of the past, but a federal mask mandate is still in effect for folks on public transportation across the country.

"You have to have a mask on," MetroBus rider Ronald Taylor said.

"The rule is everybody has to wear masks," MetroBus rider Mitch Henry-Eagles said.

Metro bus riders said the drivers are the ones who enforce the rule.

"Some will— I've seen (them) stop the bus to make sure (passengers) have a mask on," Henry Eagles said.

"That's something I want to see more in St. Louis. People wearing masks," MetroBus rider Derico Chatman said.

"When everybody takes (their masks) off, I take (mine) off," MetroBus rider Zemir Harbas said.

Metro Transit sent a statement saying people must continue to wear a mask when at any Metro Transit Centers or facilities and while on MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride vehicles until the federal mandate ends.

"You know (COVID) numbers are going down, but you still got numbers that are going up," Chatman said.

"I think a lot of people who are particularly vulnerable do rely on public transportation, so I'm going to keep masking. I hope that other people do," Henry-Eagles said.

"I think people should wear them. I think people who don't wear them— they're the ones who are going to be sick," Taylor said.