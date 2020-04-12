Pedestrian hit, killed in Fenton parking lot

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said

FENTON, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Thursday night in a parking lot in Fenton.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs around 6:35 p.m. after a man was hit by a car.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the incident should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.