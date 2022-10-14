Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open

Two centers will remain open in the St. Louis area to assist those affected by the July flooding.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open.

The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

The center will permanently close on Friday, Oct. 21.

The two centers that will remain open to assist those affected by the July flooding are:

Ranken Technical College

Mary Ann Lee Technology Center

1313 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

(Near the corner of Newstead and Page)

University City Recreation Division

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

The recovery centers open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Both centers will have FEMA specialists on hand as well as representatives with the U.S. Small Business Administration. They can provide information on services, and assistance programs. They can also help complete or check the status of applications.

The FEMA application deadline for assistance is Nov. 7, according to the press release.

You can apply online at the FEMA website here.

Those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County may visit the centers to apply.

If you need help applying, FEMA can assist you at the remaining two locations open. No appointments are necessary for assistance; walk-ins are welcome at the locations.