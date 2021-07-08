Ferguson names new police chief

Outgoing Police Chief Jason Armstrong is leaving the department for a job in his home state of North Carolina.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The City of Ferguson has chosen its new police chief, promoting Assistant Chief Frank McCall to the position.

"We believe his appointment as the new chief of police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with strong leadership, excellent service, and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts," the city said in a statement released Thursday.

Outgoing Police Chief Jason Armstrong is leaving the department for a job at the Apex Police Department in his home state of North Carolina.

McCall and Armstrong will work together to "ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power and institutional knowledge." It will be a quick transition, as Armstrong is scheduled to start his new job on Aug. 2.

Ferguson has struggled to retain a police chief; McCall will be the department's seventh police chief in as many years.

McCall served as the city's interim police chief after Delrish Moss stepped down in 2018. Prior to joining the Ferguson Police Department, he was with Berkeley Police Department for more than 20 years, most recently serving as its chief, according to The St. Louis American.

The department has been under federal scrutiny since a Ferguson officer shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014. The shooting sparked months of protests and eventually led to the Department of Justice investigation.