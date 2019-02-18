BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The state of Illinois is on the verge of almost doubling its minimum wage.

"It's gonna just blow things out of the water," said Sandy Schoenborn the owner of the Lincoln Theater on Main Street in Belleville.

She said a bill to raise Illinois' minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 will only hurt the business she's worked so hard for.

“If the price of wages go up and the price of everything goes up, what have you accomplished? I don’t know? ” Schoenborn said.

As it is written now, Senate Bill 1 would raise the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 over a five-year period. It will essentially add a dollar to the wage every January until 2025.

"I'm not opposed to having the minimum wage increased but I think they kinda lose the point. That minimum wage is a starting point. That's where you go when you first just start a job."

But if you ask Brian Diser the fight for $15 could not have come sooner.

"it's past due and with the way minimum wage is now, a full-time worker can barely support themselves."

Diser says its time Illinois follow the example of other states.

Missouri raised its minimum wage in 2018. It will gradually increase to $12 an hour by 2023. It is currently $8.60 an hour.

"I think that's always businesses answer, there's never going to be a justification of now we can afford to pay this because if you're a small business owner it's coming out of your pocket," said Diser.

The bill still has one more step before it becomes law.

The governor has to sign it, and Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated that he will sign it.