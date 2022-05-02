Body found after Jefferson County, MO house fire

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

FENTON, Mo. — Fire crews found a body on the scene of a house fire that was called in early Monday morning.

Captain John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District said Monday morning fire crews responded to a call for a fire at about 3:15 a.m. Monday on West Lakewood Drive just outside of Fenton in Jefferson County.

Barton said when crews arrived at the scene, they found a house fully engulfed in flames. Additional fire crews were requested when High Ridge saw the severity of the fire, he said. Barton said that the house fire was under control as of 5:45 Monday morning.

Originally, firefighters were searching for a person considered unaccounted for in the fire. On Monday afternoon, Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, said a body was found inside the home after the fire. The victim has not been identified, Bissell said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigators are investigating the fire, Bissell said.