Fire damages Vin De Set in Lafayette Square, restaurant will be closed indefinitely

Multiple other venues in the building were damaged, but not as severely.

ST. LOUIS — Vin De Set, a French restaurant near Lafayette Square, will be closed indefinitely after an early morning fire Monday.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started at around 4 a.m. at the building on the 2000 block of Chouteau Avenue.

Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said the second floor of the building sustained moderate to severe damage from the fire, smoke and water. As of Monday morning, the cause of the fire was still undetermined.

The building also houses PW Pizza, 21st Street Brewers bar, the Moulin event space and The Malt House Cellar restaurant.

Hamilton Hospitality, the company that owns and operates Vin De Set and the other venues in the building, said Vin De Set was damaged more than the other venues. It will be closed indefinitely.

Two of the other venues, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers bar, will be closed for cleaning.

Hamilton Hospitality released the following statement: