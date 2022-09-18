x
Person injured in fire on Wabada Avenue

One person was rescued by firefighters and urgently taken to a local hospital, the fire department said in a tweet.
ST. LOUIS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire Sunday morning. 

According to a tweet from St. Louis Fire Department, a fire broke out early Sunday morning in an occupied two-story building in the 5200 block of Wabada Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood in St. Louis. 

A search of the building was done, and one person was rescued by firefighters and urgently taken to a local hospital, the tweet said. 

The fire was knocked down by 3:40 a.m., according to the tweet.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. No other information about the victim, or the fire was available. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed. 

