Fire at East St. Louis recycling business pours smoke into sky

There were no reports of injuries

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A large fire is burning at a recycling business in East St. Louis.

Early Sunday morning, East St. Louis requested mutual aid for a warehouse fire on 2001 E Broadway.

The fire was reported near 18th and East Broadway. Large flames can be seen as firefighters battle the flames. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene reports crews were having to fill up fire trucks from elsewhere to assist in putting out the flames.

The roof of a large building has collapsed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. It is unclear what started the fire or what materials may have been inside.