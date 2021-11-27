Partial human remains found near south St. Louis County elementary school

A St. Louis County police spokeswoman said officers responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Green Park Road and Union Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Partial human remains were found Saturday afternoon near a south St. Louis County school, police said.

St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said officers responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Green Park Road and Union Road, where they found the remains. The location where the remains were found, near Green Park Lutheran School, parallels Interstate 55.

Detectives from the department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation. No additional information was available as of early Saturday night.