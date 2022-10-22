Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help

Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send help. St. Louis County fire agencies aim to do the same.

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area.

In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU.

Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send help, said Orchard Farm Fire Chief Jeremy Hollrah.

"St. Charles agencies have come together to send a tanker task force," the fire chief said. "That's five water trucks with roughly 3,500 gallons of water each and about 15 firefighters."

Officials with St. Louis County fire agencies were discussing available resources to see what they can send to help Saturday evening, Metro West Fire Protection District spokesperson Mike Thiemann said.

An engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, Stephen Derendinger said, half the town was burnt.

“It’s devastated,” Derendinger said.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70are back open. If you’re traveling through the area, please be careful. Slow down and increase your following distance as a large volume of traffic will be coming through soon. @MoPublicSafety @MissouriSEMA https://t.co/aceI0EnwlV — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) October 23, 2022

Some people were treated for burns, but the fire hasn't killed anyone, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief Russell Schmidt said. The whole town was evacuated and many of the evacuees gathered at Fire Station 3.

Schmidt said an estimated 15 to 20 homes were damaged by the fire.

Firefighters used pools for water to push back lingering flames in Wooldridge.

They were able to save the Wooldridge Baptist Church building, post office and the Wooldridge Community Club.

According to a tweet from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, firefighters from Cooper County, Jamestown, California, Howard County, Boone County, Clifton and Otterville all responded to the fire.

At least 1,600 acres were at risk from the fire, including private land and conservation areas, Missouri Department of Transportation communications director Mike O’Connell told KOMU.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire in Wooldridge was mostly contained. Schmidt confirmed Greis Trucking and Excavating Co., out of Booneville, was bringing bulldozers and equipment to assist the Missouri Department of Conservation to prevent the spread of the fire.

O’Connell said many departments coming together to assist was key in containing the fire.

Tim Taylor, a retired firefighter who was helping on the scene, said most of the fire spread north toward Interstate 70 by wind.