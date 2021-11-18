Fire at Silver Dollar City shuts down park

In a social media post, the theme park thanks the public for understanding.

BRANSON, Mo. — An amusement park in Branson is closed temporarily due to a fire, according to reports.

Officials confirm a fire took place at Silver Dollar City on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from the theme park, the fire was discovered prior to opening, at around 12:45 p.m., from Heartland Home Furnishings to Flossie’s Fried Fancies in the lower western portion of the park.

Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded quickly to the fire, and it was contained within the hour. No one was hurt, but there was damage to three structures.

Silver Dollar City notes, "While the front entrance area had opened, as usual, one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access."

Silver Dollar City will open Friday, as scheduled, but will not open Thursday.