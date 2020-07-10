1 injured in fire at St. Charles County marina

A spokesperson said a boat was in storage at Woodland Marina when it caught fire and “quickly escalated,” which caused the entire building to catch fire

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a St. Charles County marina.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, crews responded to the Woodland Marina around 2:45 p.m. A spokesperson said a boat was in storage when it caught fire and “quickly escalated,” which caused the entire building to catch fire.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

