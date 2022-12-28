Deer stuck on frozen Lake of the Ozarks rescued by firefighters

The photos in the post showed the deer laying on the ice as rescue workers moved out to help bring him back to safety.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — First responders and conservation agents rescued a young deer from the ice on Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Gravois Fire Protection District, rescue workers from the Gravois Fire Protection District, Lake Area Firefighters and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued the animal from the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.

The post said the deer, which they named Randy, was a button buck. The post said the deer was released back into the woods and was not injured.

A button buck is a young buck with antlers that have not fully grown in yet. The animals are typically between four and eight months old and have knots or buttons where the antlers will eventually emerge.

