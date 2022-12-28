Why road work is such a pain in the winter?

Get ready for potholes to erupt everywhere in St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Fixing potholes is a year-round project for Missouri and Illinois public works departments, but wintertime poses an extra challenge. It comes down to two words, 'freeze thaw'. The freeze-thaw cycle is the nemesis of local road crews.

David Wrone with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public Works said, "anytime you have such rapid violent fluctuations in the temperature, that always contributes to the pothole phenomenon. It's unavoidable. It's inevitable."

Unlike some projects, road repair work doesn't come to a halt in the winter. Wrone added pothole patching still happens in the extreme cold, but at a cost.

"We have to use a different mix," explained Wrone, "We call it a cold mix. It will hold, but not as well as a hot mix so we prefer warmer temperatures but we do routinely patch in colder weather as well."

Public works departments across the bi-state aren't the only ones who struggle in the cold. Water companies have their fair share of winter weather issues.

"The temperatures haven't allowed us to get asphalt," explained Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water. "Also the temperature has to be at a certain point before we can make the road repair."

Water main breaks like the huge one on South Hanley Road in Clayton tore up the road and paused service.

Barnhart said, "I think what made this weather system unique was that it just happened so quickly and as quickly as it came, it left. So we had temperatures really doing a yo-yo which creates a hardship for us in terms of water pipe in the ground."

Thanks to warmer weather, work is settling down for repair crews.

"I'm happy to say that as of today we are starting to see things taper off," smiles Barnhart. "Which is definitely good news, when I say taper off, we are starting to see fewer main breaks which is great."