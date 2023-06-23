'Fish kill' event at Lake of the Ozarks was likely natural, MDC says

Fish kills such as this one are not uncommon during drought and pose no environmental threat to humans, MDC said.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has determined that a recent "fish kill" event at the Lake of the Ozarks was likely natural and not a cause for concern.

According to Maggie Est with MDC, the department received several reports earlier this week of a fish kill at the Grand Glaize arm of the lake. Fish kills are classified as the sudden death of fish in a lake or stream.

The department determined that a backwater upstream ran out of water and dissolved oxygen, killing the fish. Recent rainfall likely flushed the fish down into the Grand Glaize arm of the lake.

This event has been classified as a natural fish kill, and there is no reason for public concern. Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Friday, June 23, 2023

"In the aftermath of a fish kill, nature will take its course and allow the decomposition process to take place," Est said. "Nutrients from this process will be fed back into the ecosystem, benefiting the local plants and animals. While this may not be a pretty sight to look at, it is best for the environment to let the process run its course. Any living fish in the area are safe to catch and consume."

Each year, the department handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events, around 75-80% of which a natural cause, MDC said. The rest are caused by pollution, chlorinated drinking water or chemical spills.