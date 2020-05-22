Downtown St. Louis restaurant suffers minor damage after car hits it

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. A black SUV hit FlamentCo’s The Place

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis restaurant has minor damage after a car hit it early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. A black SUV hit FlamentCo’s The Place. The black SUV on scene had a broken windshield. It’s unclear what caused it to hit the restaurant.

A witness at the scene told 5 On Your Side that the driver of the car left the scene. There was an ambulance at the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No other details have been made available.