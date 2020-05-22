x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Downtown St. Louis restaurant suffers minor damage after car hits it

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. A black SUV hit FlamentCo’s The Place
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis restaurant has minor damage after a car hit it early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. A black SUV hit FlamentCo’s The Place. The black SUV on scene had a broken windshield. It’s unclear what caused it to hit the restaurant.

A witness at the scene told 5 On Your Side that the driver of the car left the scene. There was an ambulance at the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No other details have been made available.

Credit: KSDK

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Woman shot in St. Louis liquor store parking lot

RELATED: Man found dead in St. Louis Taco Bell parking lot