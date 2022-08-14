Flood debris pickup in St. Charles County to continue for 2 more days

Monday and Tuesday will be the last two days that flood debris will be picked up by DRC Hauling & Waste Management in unincorporated areas of St. Charles County.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Anyone affected by July's flash flooding who lives in unincorporated St. Charles County has just two more days for any debris left by the flooding to be picked up.

Monday and Tuesday will be the last two days that flood debris will be picked up by DRC Hauling & Waste Management in unincorporated areas of St. Charles County, according to a news release from St. Charles County.

The release said dumpsters would be put in specific locations for the debris pickup, as they were needed.

Anyone with questions about the debris pickup or needing assistance can call St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management at 636-949-3023.

