CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Come fly with them, they sing, fly, fly away.

At long last, seasonal temperatures feel like seasonal temperatures, and along with them comes the annual Spirit of St. Louis Air Show in west St. Louis County. Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, sightseers can indulge in the air show at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, starting with the opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony will include a large number of air presentations, including the B-2 Spirit Flyover, B-52 Stratofortress Flyover, Boeing B-29 Superfortress 'Doc,' USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team and P-51 Mustang, among many others.

Along with the airshow will be the STEM Expo, a 45-minute window which will allow visitors to meet pilots and performers of several groups, including the CF-18 and F-16 Demo Teams. The expo will be available beginning at 3:30 both Saturday and Sunday.

Before the air show concludes either day at 5 p.m., interested event-goers can learn how to obtain their pilot's license at an EAA Aviation Theater class from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase online. Anyone with an active military ID can get in for free, otherwise, general admission tickets run at $20. Additionally, premium tickets can be purchased for $35 to $45 for both days.

Tickets can only be purchased online, as found here. To learn more about directions to the event and other general information, visit them online.

