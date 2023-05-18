Folds of Honor scholarship recipient plans to follow in father's footsteps

After spending six years in the United States Army, Perry Casey Sr. learned a thing or two about teamwork.



"I was attached to a 1st Cavalry Unit in Fort Hood, Texas,” Perry Casey Sr. said. "We were always staged and ready to go."



He's spent his life teaching his son, Casey Jr., the values instilled during his years of service.



"Have a plan for what you want to accomplish in life and have a plan in what you want to do, and how you want to really be of service,” Casey Sr. said.



"I see him working hard every day trying to provide for our family,” Casey Jr. said.



However, Casey Sr. had no idea his military service could provide a financial boost from Folds of Honor.



"This changed my life for the better,” Casey Jr. said.



Folds of Honor provides students of America's service members and first responders with scholarships for school, and Perry Jr. is putting all $5,000 towards tuition.



"I wasn't really expecting to get a scholarship like this because I didn't really have a lot,” Casey Jr. said.



"I'm telling everyone, if you spent time in the service, you qualify and you need to look at Folds of Honor,” Casey Sr. said.



"This helped out a lot because college isn't cheap,” Casey Jr. said.



Casey Jr., a junior studying at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, is working toward a degree in marketing.



"I know if I put the work in now, it will pay off in the future,” Casey Jr. said.



He already has plans of following in his father's footsteps and being part of a team.



"I definitely want to follow in his footsteps and join the military,” Casey Jr. said.



"When I talk about the benefits afterwards, I bring up Folds of Honor,” Casey Sr. said. "Because of the time you spent, you can actually have this benefit for your family. It's just invaluable."