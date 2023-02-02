Condon anchored the 6 and 10 p.m. news and reported for Five on Your Side for 23 years, from 1961 to 1984.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — We have some sad news to share.

Former KSDK reporter and anchor Chris Condon has died.

Condon joined the station, then known as KSD-TV, in 1961, after working as a television news anchor at KVOO-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

During his 23 years with KSDK, he interviewed some of the biggest names of the time, including Dr. Martin Luther King, and Malcolm X.

He also covered the biggest stories of the day, including the construction of the Gateway Arch and the civil rights movement.

Condon anchored KSDK's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.



He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, attended Fordham University, and served in the U.S. Army for three years where he got his first taste of broadcasting.

When he returned to Fordham after World War II, he studied radio writing. His first broadcasting job was with a station in Hudson, New York.

After leaving KSDK-TV in 1985, Chris moved away from the St. Louis area. He was most recently living in New York.

Chris is survived by two daughters.