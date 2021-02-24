Former US Attorney Richard Callahan appointed to serve as special prosecutor in McCloskey case

Callahan confirmed the appointment to 5 On Your Side Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan has been tapped to serve as the special prosecutor overseeing the McCloskey case.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey gained international fame after photos of them pointing guns at protesters outside their Central West End home went viral.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged the couple with unlawful use of a weapon and added a weapon tampering charge to Patricia McCloskey. Gardner referenced their case in campaign fundraising emails before and after issuing charges, which McCloskey's attorney Joel Schwartz said jeopardized his client's right to a fair trial.

Judge Thomas Clark agreed, and dismissed Gardner's office from Mark McCloskey's case. Judge Michael Stelzer followed suit and dismissed her from Patricia McCloskey's case as well.

The Missouri Court of Appeals denied Gardner's appeal.