'It's pretty hard to believe': Fort Zumwalt North students grieve 2 friends killed in crash

ST. PETERS, Mo. — "It's pretty hard to realize," said 11th-grader Will McNally.

"It's actually shocking," said ninth-grader Gabe Davidson.

It's a tough time for students at Fort Zumwalt North High School.

On Thursday, they learned two of their classmates, 16-year-old Wyatt Manlove and 16-year-old Omarion "Mari" Thomas were both killed in a car crash.

Friends shared photos of the two boys.

"He was a real great guy. He loved to have fun," said Gabe Davidson.

Davidson played on Fort Zumwalt North's football team with his buddy, "Mari" Thomas.

"I was actually very upset when I heard about it because I've known him for such a long time, probably five or six years. It's hard," said Davidson.

5 On Your Side has learned shortly after 2:30 this morning the two teens were in Wyatt Manlove's 2011 Nissan Juke headed north bound on Mid Rivers Mall Drive just north of Grand Teton Dive.

Within moments, they had a single-car crash.

Both boys died at the scene.

"It's pretty hard to believe," said Will McNally.

McNally cannot believe his friend, Omarion Thomas, whom he just saw two days ago, is now gone.

"He was always kind. Very personal and friends with everybody," said McNally.

Police say the two teens were riding in Manlove's car.

Right now, investigators don't know if speed or other factors contributed to the crash

What is clear, when students stopped by the crash site late Thursday, you could see the pain in their eyes as they hold their friends' families close.

"Yeah, I'm keeping them in my thoughts and prayers," said Will McNally.

"I can't even imagine the pain that they're going through," said Gabe Davidson.

School officials released a statement saying they too are saddened by the two boys' passings.