Franklin County man killed in Sunday morning crash in Gasconade County, Missouri

GASCONADE, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash in Gasconade County, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route J about a mile and a half south of Missouri Route 100 at around 1:30 a.m.

The crash report said the driver, 20-year-old Markus Eldringhoff, was driving south on Route J when he crossed over into the northbound lanes. When he tried to get back into the southbound lanes, he overcorrected and drove off the side of the road.

The report said his car, a 2012 Nissan Altima, hit a fence and a tree before coming to a stop. Eldringhoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about an hour later.