Freddie Mac seeks to boost Black, Latino homeownership in St. Louis

Homeowners could be located in any of the 16 Missouri or Illinois counties that make up the St. Louis metropolitan statistical area.

ST. LOUIS — Freddie Mac has launched a new program designed to address homeownership gaps in underserved areas of 10 cities nationwide, including St. Louis, by offering funding toward down payments for first-time Black and Latino homebuyers.

The program, called BorrowSmart Access, aims to expand access to homeownership for creditworthy Black and Latino first-time homebuyers by offering $3,000 in down payment assistance, a spokeswoman for Freddie Mac said. Historically, access to funds for down payments has been one of the largest obstacles to homeownership, the spokeswoman said.

Freddie Mac is a government-sponsored enterprise that buys and guarantees mortgages issued through lenders in the secondary mortgage market.