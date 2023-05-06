Where you can grab your Free Comic Book on Saturday

Free Comic Book Day takes place on the first Saturday of May each year.

ST. LOUIS — Free Comic Book Day is an annual effort by the comic book industry to attract new readers and direct them to independent comic book stores.

This year, Free Comic Book Day takes place on Saturday, May 6.

Here's where you can celebrate in the St. Louis area:

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 3268 Watson Rd.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 736 N. New Ballas Rd.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 7329 Manchester Rd.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 10560 Baptist Church Rd.

When: Noon to 8 p.m.

Where: 6178 Delmar Blvd.

Visit Free Comic Book Day's website to find a shop near you that is celebrating.